Bp Places Premium On Educational Projects - Bp's Vice President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. About
80 percent of bp's social investment projects worldwide are in the
field of education, Vice President for Communications and External
Affairs of bp in the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at
the 17th International Conference on Application of Information and
Communication Technologies (AICT2023) in Baku, Trend reports.
"It is necessary to pay special attention to the
education system, developing and forming a young generation of
experts with the right values, a fair vision, and principles of
equality to ensure peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan. For this
reason, our company always strives to invest in the field of
education,” said Aslanbayli.
"Today is the Day of the Restoration of the
Independence of Azerbaijan. However, now we are also witnessing
historical moments related to the restoration of state sovereignty
after a period of crisis. This victory symbolizes not only the
successful end of the conflict but also the restoration of justice,
opening the way to peace and prosperity in the entire region," he
said.
The AICT2023 conference being held on October 18–20 is
organized with the participation of ADA University, George
Washington University, Turin Polytechnic University, and the IEEE
[Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers] Azerbaijan
Joint Chapter.
The conference has brought together researchers,
scientists, software architects, and industry specialists to
discuss innovative ideas and various topics related to
next-generation information technologies and services.
