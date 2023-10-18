Armenian PM Must Honor His Signature - Turkish General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. With the ideas he
articulated during the European Parliament session, Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan recreated the stage of his new theater
performance, former Turkish military attaché in Azerbaijan, reserve
general Yucel Karauz told Trend .
He pointed out that Armenia is attempting to turn Europe against
Azerbaijan by making such unsubstantiated and false claims.
"At the same time, they claim to seek peace. There is no purpose
in sitting down at the peace table with Armenia, which is
insincere, hypocritical, and working not in the interests of its
country but for the benefit of others' political goals. What they
say contradicts each other, resulting in a lack of trust," he
emphasized.
Yucel Karauz mentioned that Armenia should first of all adhere
to the signed trilateral statement.
"Nikol Pashinyan should honor his signature. The signature is
the honor and dignity of the state. Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev's word is his signature. On one side there is a state whose
word is a signature, and on the other side there is a state that
always lies. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and
raised its flag. Armenia should now think about and seek a peace
agreement. But it seems that they still do not understand and do
not learn from history. Such behavior leads Armenia to collapse,"
Karauz added.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement made on
October 17 during the European Parliament session once again
demonstrated Armenia's determination to continue aggressive
rhetoric and accusations against Azerbaijan and further undermine
the prospects of a peace agreement.
