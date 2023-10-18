Armenian PM Must Honor His Signature - Turkish General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. With the ideas he articulated during the European Parliament session, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recreated the stage of his new theater performance, former Turkish military attaché in Azerbaijan, reserve general Yucel Karauz told Trend .

He pointed out that Armenia is attempting to turn Europe against Azerbaijan by making such unsubstantiated and false claims.

"At the same time, they claim to seek peace. There is no purpose in sitting down at the peace table with Armenia, which is insincere, hypocritical, and working not in the interests of its country but for the benefit of others' political goals. What they say contradicts each other, resulting in a lack of trust," he emphasized.

Yucel Karauz mentioned that Armenia should first of all adhere to the signed trilateral statement.

"Nikol Pashinyan should honor his signature. The signature is the honor and dignity of the state. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's word is his signature. On one side there is a state whose word is a signature, and on the other side there is a state that always lies. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and raised its flag. Armenia should now think about and seek a peace agreement. But it seems that they still do not understand and do not learn from history. Such behavior leads Armenia to collapse," Karauz added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement made on October 17 during the European Parliament session once again demonstrated Armenia's determination to continue aggressive rhetoric and accusations against Azerbaijan and further undermine the prospects of a peace agreement.