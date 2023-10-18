Preparatory Training For Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Tactical Exercises Underway (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18.
Activities on
various episodes of joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye to be
held in Azerbaijan are being worked out, Trend reports via
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
In accordance with the plan, the units of the Land Forces and
Rocket-artillery troops, withdrawn from the points of permanent
deployment to assembly areas, took firing positions and fulfilled
tasks on preparing the installations for combat use.
Two fraternal countries' joint exercises to be held on October
23-25 will be focused on ensuring combat interoperability during
the troops' interaction, improving management, exchanging
experience and increasing military personnel's professionalism.
