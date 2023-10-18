Iran's VP Boos European Countries For Breaching JCPOA Commitments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The three
European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) have failed to
honor their commitments under the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan
by not lifting arms embargoes against Iran, Vice President of Iran
and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI),
Mohammad Eslami, told reporters on October 18.
Eslami noted that according to UN Security Council Resolution
No. 2231, arms embargoes against Iran should be lifted as of
October 18, 2023.
The vice president added that the provision to lift arms
embargoes in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does
not apply to taking any action. The scheduled time ends today.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Iran's
chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, stated that there are
no restrictions against Iran as of October 18, 2023, according to
UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Within the mentioned
resolution, all restrictions on the sale and purchase of ballistic
missiles from and to Iran are ended.
On October 17, 2023, the European Council announced that it
would maintain the sanctions on Iran despite the expiration of
Transition Day under the 2015 nuclear deal. The Council said that
Iran has failed to comply with its obligations under the agreement
and that the sanctions are necessary to prevent the proliferation
of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
Transition Day, which was set for October 18, 2023, was supposed
to mark the end of the UN Security Council's involvement in the
nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA). Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear
activities in exchange for the lifting of international
sanctions.
Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in
exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude
oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107263344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.