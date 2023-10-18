Titan Smart Wearables Envisions Enhanced User Experience With Integrated Wellness Ecosystem

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 17th October 2023 – Titan Smart Wearables, an innovation leader, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing wellness through wearable technology with ground-breaking advancements that transforms user experiences. This commitment to redefining the conventional role of wearable technology is exemplified through an evolutionary journey, where the brand has now forged an alliance with Elda Health, a platform dedicated to guiding mid-age urban women through menopause and other such pertinent issues. This association marks the first of many steps by Titan Smart Wearables to offer an integrated, comprehensive, and all-encompassing ecosystem that caters to the multifaceted well-being of its users while enriching lives and empowering individuals to seize control of their health and wellness.



Titan Smart acknowledges that the path to overall wellness often necessitates breaking barriers and offering tailored support to women as they navigate their daily battles. In recognition of the unique challenges and unmet needs in women's health, the partnership with Elda Health is clarion call for change and a testament to Titan Smart's resolute commitment to addressing issues that have often lingered in the shadows, overlooked, under-discussed, and masked by societal taboos and misconceptions.



Complementing the Titan Health Suite comprising of healthcare and wellness features like heart rate monitoring and breathing exercises, the association with Elda Health provides an array of innovative programs designed to cater to the unique health needs of women. These initiatives go beyond the one-size-fits-all approach, embracing the rich diversity of women's health concerns. Women between the ages of 35 and 60, including those dealing with menopause-related symptoms and those looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle, can now easily access Elda Health's specialized consultation plans through the Titan Smart App and Fastrack Smart App.



With a commitment to affordability, these consultation plans are tailor-made for Titan users, both for direct users as well as those who want to purchase them for their family members. The range of options is extensive, from the Elda Wellness program, priced at just INR 1999 for a 1-month duration, to the comprehensive Postpartum program, available for INR 12,999 for a 3-month period, ensuring a variety of choices to meet diverse user requirements. Purchasing these plans is a seamless process, marking the commencement of one's journey towards health and well-being



This partnership offers a 360-degree approach to women's well-being, encompassing physical, emotional, and mental health aspects, complete with caregiver services which enables monitoring at every stage of the program. These programs empower women to embark on a journey of self-improvement, nurturing personal growth, and providing the self-assuredness and energy needed to navigate life's challenges effectively.



Mr. Ravi Kuppuraj, Chief Operative Officer, Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited states,“We are embarking on a journey to create a holistic wellness ecosystem, and these are only our initial strides. Women's health is a paramount focus, and we are genuinely excited to have Elda Health join us on this path. Elda Health's expertise shines a spotlight on the specific hurdles middle-aged women encounter, and together, we are poised to make a significant impact in this vital arena. As we commemorate International Menopause Day, Titan Smart Wearables is honored to take a pioneering step toward improving women's health. This partnership is a remarkable step forward in our mission to empower women with the resources they need to embrace this natural phase of life with confidence and vitality.”



Swathi Kulkarni, Founder of Elda Health, commends this groundbreaking partnership by saying,“The significance of women's health often lingers in the background, obscured by silence. It is truly commendable to witness esteemed brands like Titan Smart Wearables taking the lead. Through these visionary partnerships, they are establishing a new benchmark, offering customers not just products but comprehensive and empowering solutions that go beyond the ordinary, and in doing so, they are charting a path for a brighter future”.





About Titan Smart Wearables:



Titan Smart Wearables is a pioneering force in the world of smartwatches, with a commitment to crafting smart wearables that redefine personal style and enhance well-being. Since 2016, Titan Smart has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion, setting new standards for a holistic lifestyle. As a leading centre of excellence, Titan Smart has developed wearables that celebrate creativity and functionality, elevating one's style with cutting-edge technology while nurturing well-being. Whether it's the sleek sophistication of minimalist designs or the audacious allure of bold statements, the collection invites oneself to indulge in a realm where your personal style embodies impeccable taste and distinction. With a 4th highest market share validated by the May 2023 IDC report, Titan Smart is dedicated to merging technology with personal expression, creating a new era of smart wearables for mindful living.

