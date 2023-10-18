China's Q3 GDP Grows 4.9 Pct

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- China's economy grew 4.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, official data showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the world's No. 2 economy in the July-September period slowed from the second-quarter's 6.3 percent expansion, the National Bureau of Statistics said on its Website.

In the first three quarters of this year, the GDP grew by 5.2 percent from the year before, achieving the government-set 2023 growth target of around 5.0 percent.

"The growing momentum in the economic recovery process, a slew of pro-growth policies and a relatively lower base from the same period last year will contribute to the country's economic growth in the fourth quarter," Sheng Laiyun, deputy head of the bureau told a press conference in Beijing, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

"There has been a positive recovery and improvement in supply and demand during the first nine months. Additionally, the expectations and operating situation of the real economy sector have also shown positive signs," Sheng said, adding that the economic operation will continue its sound momentum in the fourth quarter. (end)

