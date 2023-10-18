Brazil Honors OPEC Chief For His Remarkable Service

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Brazilian Government on Wednesday granted the highest rank of the Order of Rio Branco to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais in recognition of his distinctive achievements in the fields of energy and international cooperation.

He has earned the award, also, for his exceptional efforts to promote dialogue and cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries in the interest of stability in the global oil market.

The honour was conferred by Ambassador Mauro Vieira, Brazilآ's Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony held at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, according to an OPEC statement released today.

The prestigious Order is bestowed by the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, who serves as the Grand Master of the Order, through a presidential decree.

In phone remarks to KUNA, Al-Ghais said that the honoring would stimulate him in his service in the organization, dedicating it to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

