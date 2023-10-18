Jordan, Egypt Collaborate On Vocational Training

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- The Cabinet has approved an executive program for technical cooperation in vocational training between the Jordanian Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) and the Egyptian Ministry of Labor for 2023-2024.According to a memorandum signed during the 31st session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee in Amman in August, both parties aim to strengthen their bilateral relations in vocational training. This is in line with a cooperation agreement signed by the two countries in 1985.Under a memorandum of understanding on vocational training signed in Cairo in 2014, both parties agreed to work on developing the first vocational training program for a joint committee, which will discuss several obstacles faced during the implementation process and take the necessary measures to create a new executive program.A visit by VTC experts to Egypt is also scheduled for the beginning of 2024 to learn about the Egyptian experience in vocational training.