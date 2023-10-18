Arab Business Owners, Investors Conference Suspended In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- In a powerful display of solidarity and support for Gaza, the organizers of the Arab Business Owners and Investors Conference made the decision to suspend the event immediately after its commencement.The move comes as a direct response to the brutal and relentless Israeli aggression targeting the people of Gaza.The organizers, including the Union of Arab Chambers, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), and the Arab League, kept the conference's opening ceremony minimal.This symbolic gesture underscored the unwavering commitment of the Arab private sector to stand firmly in support of the people in the coastal enclave during these challenging times marked by ongoing Israeli aggression.