Japan Crown Prince Meets Qatari Ambassador

His Imperial Highness Crown Prince Akishino of Japan and his consort H H Princess Kiko met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan H E Hassan bin Mohammed Rafie Al Emadi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. H H the Crown Prince of Japan wished the Ambassador success in his future assignments, and for bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

