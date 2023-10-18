Emperor Of Japan Meets Qatari Ambassador

Tokyo: HM Emperor Naruhito of Japan met Wednesday with Qatar's Ambassador to Japan HE Hassan bin Mohammed Rafei Al Emadi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country. HM Emperor of Japan wished HE the Ambassador success in his future assignments, and for the bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.