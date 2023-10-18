Geneva International Motor Show Qatar Closes With Remarkable Attendance Of 180,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism inaugurated the first edition of the long-awaited Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar, drawing in more than 1,000 journalists from over 50 countries and 180,000 visitors over 10 days. The Geneva International Motor Show took place outside of Switzerland for the very first time in the exhibition since its inception in 1905.

Set at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the celebrated motor show ran from October 5 to 14 and saw the strong presence of 30 exhibitors who collectively unveiled 29 regional launches and 12 world premieres. The inaugural edition closed its doors at 10pm on October 14 to the sound of horns honking, a prized Geneva International Motor Show tradition.

Speaking on the resounding success of the exhibition, His Excellency Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairman at Qatar Tourism, said:“We are delighted to have led efforts to bring to Qatar one of the most elite exhibitions in the automotive industry and demonstrate Qatar's ability to host large-scale events. Our state-of-the-art conference facilities as well as eased travel policies and expanded hospitality offering make Qatar an ideal choice for businesses considering an international destination to their events. In addition, the celebration of automotive excellence that took place across multiple venues demonstrates the country's seamless alignment and adherence to one shared vision of propelling Qatar onto the international stage.”

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, said:“Our Geneva Salon has for many years allowed the great and good of the automotive industry to connect, share ideas and inspire the future of the sector. It has also been the place to show what we call 'automotive excellence.' Whether that's a luxury brand showing its latest hypercar, a start-up making its entry to the market, or a major global automaker unveiling its electrification strategy; if it's at Geneva, it tends to be big news. This is what Geneva means. But this is also what GIMS means. Wherever and whenever a GIMS event takes place, it brings the same excellence. This first edition of GIMS Qatar is a true testament to that.”

Spread over 10,000 m2 at the DECC, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar offered a unique platform for automotive experts to present cutting-edge technologies, designs, and concepts. Beyond the exhibition halls, the motor show extended to a country-wide festival of automotive excellence with a Future Design Forum held at the National Museum of Qatar, the Track Days at the newly renovated Lusail International Circuit, off-roading experiences at the Sealine Adventure Hub and a Parade of Excellence at the Urban Playground created in the family-friendly Lusail Boulevard.

The organisers and founding partners of GIMS Qatar expressed their profound satisfaction with the results and the overwhelming attendance.

GIMS Qatar will return in November 2025.