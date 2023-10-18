Strawberry Fields Announces 10 Percent Off $100+ Online Apparel Orders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strawberry Fields

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Strawberry Fields , the renowned lifestyle brand, has exciting news for its dedicated customers and style enthusiasts. In a move to show appreciation for the support and loyalty it has received over the years, Strawberry Fields is delighted to announce a limited-time promotion.All Strawberry Fields shoppers who sign up for a new Strawberry Fields Shop Account gain access to an exclusive 10 percent discount on their next online apparel order over $100. This remarkable offer presents an excellent opportunity for fashion-forward individuals to update their wardrobe with Strawberry Fields' signature line of hoodies, caps, t-shirts, socks, and other high-quality apparel.With a unique fusion of cannabis culture and Colorado-inspired aesthetics, Strawberry Fields' apparel collection resonates with those who appreciate originality and style. By offering this generous discount, the brand aims to make its fashionable merchandise even more accessible to its valued customers.Strawberry Fields is not only recognized for its trendy apparel; it's also a prominent player in Colorado's cannabis industry. Operating four recreational marijuana dispensaries and one recreational/medical dispensary across the state, the brand has solidified its presence in the community.This promotion underscores Strawberry Fields' commitment to enhancing its customers' shopping experience in the fashion and cannabis sectors.To take advantage of this exciting offer and explore the brand's diverse apparel selection, visit the Strawberry Fields website and sign up for a new account.About Strawberry Fields: Strawberry Fields is a lifestyle brand and cannabis clothing and accessory company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They offer a selection of high-quality apparel and operate five recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries across Colorado. Strawberry Fields is dedicated to providing customers with exceptional products and experiences rooted in the essence of Colorado's captivating culture.

