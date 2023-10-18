Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Is Expected To Cross The Value Of US$ 1.34 Bn By The End Of 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insect Growth Regulator Market

Increasing applications of pest control mechanisms in agriculture industry, residential sector, gardening, forestry, is driving Insect Growth Regulator Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2020, the worldwide market for insect growth regulators achieved a valuation of approximately US$ 848.4 million. Projections indicate that this market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% expected from 2021 through to 2031. As a result, by the close of 2031, it is anticipated that the global Insect Growth Regulator Market will surpass a value of US$ 1.34 billion.In recent decades, there has been a notable surge in the demand for a class of pesticides known for their human safety, eco-friendliness, and effectiveness against pest insects that have developed resistance to conventional insecticides. This upswing in popularity can be attributed to the rapid emergence of insect growth regulators, which are considered bio-rational compounds. These regulators exert their impact by disrupting the normal developmental stages of insects, both before and after they hatch, primarily by interfering with the molting process. What distinguishes them from other pesticides is their unique mode of action, which does not lead to immediate mortality but instead perturbs the hormonal processes of the targeted pests, gradually reducing their population.Get Access to Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights :One of the key drivers of their growing adoption worldwide is their precision in targeting specific pests and their minimal impact on humans and the environment. Unlike conventional pesticides, insect growth regulators work over time to decrease pest populations. Furthermore, their remarkable compatibility with other biological pest management systems enhances their attractiveness for pest control across various domains, such as agriculture, forestry, gardening, and livestock management. This multifaceted appeal underscores the growing importance of insect growth regulators as an integral component of sustainable pest management strategies.Key Takeaway from Insect Growth Regulators Market StudyThe solid segment of chitin synthesis inhibitors has proven its mettle in safeguarding agriculture, public health, and ecosystems. Its ability to disrupt the growth and development of insect pests without harming beneficial organisms has positioned it as a sustainable and reliable choice for pest management.In the liquid segment, inhibitors of chitin synthesis have demonstrated their ability to curtail the population growth of a wide range of insect pests, from crop-damaging species to disease vectors. As agriculture and pest management practices evolve, liquid chitin synthesis inhibitors are poised to maintain their dominance, offering efficient, targeted, and environmentally responsible solutions to pest-related challenges.Get Custom Research Report :Key Manufacturers of the Insect Growth Regulator Market worldwide are:Russell IPM Ltd., Central Garden & Pet Co., Valent USA Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.Market SegmentationProduct Type.Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors.Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics.Anti-juvenile Hormone AgentsForm.Bait.Liquid.AerosolHave Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Application.Agriculture & Gardens.Livestock Pest Control.Commercial Pest Control.OthersMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Sports Flooring Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, GrowthGlycerol Carbonate Industry Size , Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2020-2030

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube