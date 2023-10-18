Protests surge across various major cities in Middle East, North Africa, beyond

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy turn of events, spontaneous protests have surged across various major cities throughout the Middle East and North Africa, and beyond. Many of these gatherings have escalated into confrontations between demonstrators and local security forces, highlighting the depth of emotions surrounding recent incidents.



In the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority's administrative center, outraged Palestinians voiced their condemnation of Israel in response to the hospital attack. However, their discontent also turned towards the Palestinian Authority itself, resulting in clashes with security forces. This shift in focus demonstrated the complex dynamics at play in the region.



In Lebanon's capital, Beirut, protesters converged outside the US Embassy, and a faction among them made an attempt to breach the security barriers guarding the site. In response, security forces deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, illustrating the heightened tension in the region.



Amman, the intended host of a summit featuring leaders such as Biden, el-Sisi, and Abbas, witnessed protests near the Israeli Embassy compound. Some protesters successfully breached one of the security barriers before being dispersed by security forces. The unrest reflected the regional impact of recent developments.



Hundreds gathered outside the French embassy in Tunis, where they voiced both anti-French and anti-US sentiments. The protests underscored the global resonance of events in the Middle East and their implications on international relations.



In Cairo, Egyptian opposition parties led protests in front of the US Embassy, while similar demonstrations took place in the neighboring district of Giza. The protests illuminated the multifaceted nature of responses to recent events, reflecting both regional and domestic concerns.



Even in Libya's capital, Tripoli, Palestinian flags were prominently displayed during a demonstration, symbolizing the solidarity felt across the Arab world.



In Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, protesters gathered outside the Israeli consulate, an expression of the widespread outrage that has transcended national borders. Police were eventually deployed to disperse the crowd, underscoring the intricate and far-reaching consequences of the situation. These spontaneous protests reflect the complex emotions and responses triggered by recent incidents, raising concerns and calls for action on both regional and international fronts.

