UN issues warning to Israel against ‘forcible transfer’ of civilians in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Nations issued a warning to Israel regarding the “forcible transfer of civilians” in the Gaza Strip, as it could potentially violate international law.



The UN human rights office underscored that a legally temporary evacuation of civilians imposes obligations on Israel. However, according to the agency based in Geneva, it appears that Israel has not made any discernible efforts to fulfill these obligations.



Israel has requested that residents of northern Gaza relocate to the southern part of the region, with the aim of clearing the area of civilians in preparation for a potentially dangerous urban ground assault.



“We have grave fears about the toll on civilians in the coming days. Military operations show no signs of abating,” UN rights office representative Ravina Shamdasani informed a news updating.



“International law requires that any lawful temporary evacuation by Israel, as the occupying power, of an area on the basis of the security of the population or imperative military reasons must be accompanied by the provision of proper accommodation for all evacuees, undertaken under satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety and nutrition. There appears to have been no attempt by Israel to ensure this for the 1.1 million civilians ordered to move. We are concerned that this order combined with the imposition of a ‘complete siege’ on Gaza may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians, in breach of international law.”

