Israel says to pro-Palestine supermodel ‘we see you’

(MENAFN) American supermodel Gigi Hadid has found herself at the center of a heated debate following her recent social media post expressing support for the Palestinian people in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The 28-year-old, whose father is of Palestinian descent, shared her perspective with her nearly 80 million followers on Instagram, asserting that the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians does not align with Jewish values. She emphasized that criticizing the Israeli government is not synonymous with anti-Semitism and that advocating for Palestinians does not equate to supporting Hamas, the Palestinian militant group.



In response, the Israeli government issued a sharp rebuke, arguing that Hadid is overlooking the events that led to the conflict and accused her of disregarding the plight of Jewish civilians affected by the violence. The official Instagram account of the state of Israel directly engaged with Hadid's post, asserting that condemning Hamas is not anti-Palestinian and expressing support for Israelis in their struggle against terrorism is a legitimate stance.



The Israeli statement further challenged Hadid's position, contending that she is ignoring the suffering of Jewish infants in the conflict. It concluded with a pointed message: "Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you."



In a subsequent message, Hadid clarified that her call for peace between Palestinians and Israelis does not extend to endorsing harm against any individual, including Jewish people. She expressed her belief that terrorizing innocent civilians in Israel does not serve the broader goal of advocating for a 'Free Palestine.'



The exchange highlights the intense emotions and deeply entrenched perspectives that surround the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, even within the realm of celebrity activism. Hadid's statements have sparked a wider conversation about the complexities of expressing solidarity in a conflict marked by deep historical, cultural, and political divisions.





MENAFN18102023000045015687ID1107263238