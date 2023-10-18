Belgium jails man involved in smuggling 10,000 migrants into United Kingdom

(MENAFN) In a significant development, a man believed by British police to be a key figure in a vast operation responsible for smuggling approximately 10,000 individuals into the United Kingdom as part of a broader European network has been sentenced to an 11-year jail term in Belgium. The individual in question, Hewa Rahimpur, a 30-year-old originally from Iran, was identified as the orchestrator of this illicit network, operating from his residence in Ilford, east London.



Rahimpur's modus operandi involved sourcing small boats from Turkey and arranging their delivery to destinations in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Subsequently, his network would transport these boats to the northern French coast, where they would be employed in smuggling migrants across the English Channel to reach England. This extensive operation was a significant concern, particularly given the growing issue of asylum seekers arriving in the UK without official authorization. The British government, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has made addressing this matter a priority, with a pledge to "stop the boats." Legal disputes have also emerged regarding the possibility of sending migrants to Rwanda.



The extent of this issue is underscored by the fact that last year, a record-breaking 45,755 individuals arrived in the UK by crossing the Channel, and this year, more than 25,000 people have been detected undertaking similar journeys. In response to Rahimpur's arrest, law enforcement agencies across Europe took coordinated action, resulting in arrests and the seizure of 60 inflatable boats and hundreds of life jackets in Germany.



A British court subsequently approved Rahimpur's extradition to Belgium, where prosecutors revealed that his network had been charging migrants fees ranging from £3,000 to £6,000 (USD3,660 to USD7,320) to facilitate their illegal crossings. Furthermore, an additional 19 individuals associated with this network were convicted and handed sentences ranging from 30 months to eight years. This case highlights the complex and extensive networks engaged in human smuggling and the multi-agency efforts required to combat such criminal operations across international borders.



"Hewa Rahimpur’s network was, at the time of his arrest, one of the most prolific criminal groups involved in small boat crossings, playing a part in transporting thousands of migrants to the UK," British National Crime Agency's Deputy Director of Investigations, Craig Turner, commented on the matter.

