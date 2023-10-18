(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 13-2023
18 October 2023
With reference to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby disclosed that North Media A/S has crossed over the 10%-threshold regarding North Media A/S' possession of treasury shares.
North Media A/S has today purchased 644,097 treasury shares at a total price of DKK 36.1 mill. and is hereafter in possession of 2,085.097 treasury shares, equal to 10.40% of the company's voting rights and share capital.
