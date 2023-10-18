Global Kounis Syndrome Market To Reach US$ 15,990 Million By 2033, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.8% | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increasing research and development investment for Kounis syndrome treatments boosts market growth, with North America expected to hold a 40% market share.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global kounis syndrome market is anticipated to reach a market size of US$ 9098.96 Million in 2023 and US$ 15,990 Million by 2023 to 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, and vascular diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the wide range of products offered by market participants are all factors contributing to the growth of the kounis syndrome market. Market growth for Kounis syndrome was 4.1% between 2017 and 2022, according on historical data.The global kounis syndrome market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes, rising cholesterol levels, and obesity. Furthermore, rising incidences of hypertension, growing adoption of drugs, and smoking abuse are likely to trigger market growth in the coming seven years.Request a Sample copy of this Report:One of the main drivers of the Kounis syndrome market's expansion is a changing lifestyle coupled with changed dietary preferences. Kounis market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by favourable medical equipment reimbursement market growth infrastructure, rising personal disposable income, and improved healthcare infrastructure. The prevalence of kounis is higher in developed than in developing countries, while kounis-related mortality is higher in developing than in developed economies. Low mortality rates in wealthy countries may be due to early disease detection and accessible medical care.Due to rising awareness about kounis syndrome the U.S. was the largest market in North America followed by Canada. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of outsourcing in the region. Furthermore, increasing disposable income, rising medical tourism, and growing awareness about kounis are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:Kounis syndrome market to register 5.8% CAGR for the forecast period 2023-2023.By distribution channel, the hospital's segment is expected to hold 55% of the market share in 2023 for Kounis syndrome market.North America is expected to possess 40% market share for Kounis syndrome market in 2023.Asia Pacific Kounis syndrome market size is expected to possess 36% market share in 2023.“The increasing prevalence of heart related diseases along with technological integration to manufacture medication and treatment is boosting the growth of the kounis syndrome market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Competitive Landscape:Due to the presence of a large number of market players, the global kounis syndrome market is highly competitive in nature. The firms have to go through many business development activities such as new product development, mergers, collaboration, and geographical expansion to sustain themselves in the market.Jordan Hospital & Medical CenterFortis Hospital AnandapurSamsung Medical CenterHospital Mae de DeusPremier MedicaNational Taiwan University HospitalMuro General HospitalHerzinstitut BerlinKyung Hee University HospitalHELIOS Dr. Horst Schmidt Hospital WiesbadenRecent Developments:Samsung Medical Center, a key player in the kousin syndrome market is focusing on increasing its presence in different geographical regions to treat heart-related ailments.Fortis Hospital, another key player in the kousin syndrome market is investing in research and development for manufacturing effective medication for treating kousin syndrome.Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get Exclusive Discount Now to Access:Key Segments Profiled in the Kounis Syndrome Market Survey:Treatment Procedures:TestsBlood testsChest X-RayECGEKGMRIAngiographyTreatmentBeta-lactam antibioticsNon-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugsRocuroniumOthersDistribution Channel:LaboratoriesHospitals & ClinicsRegion:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & Africa (MEA)Author By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Respiratory Distress Syndrome Management Market Size : The global market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 115.4 billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 4.41% CAGR until 2033, valued at US$ 177.7 billion.Acrocallosal Syndrome Therapeutics Market Share : The global market is currently valued at US$ 147.9 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 412.4 Million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 