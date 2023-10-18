Craft Cannabis Company Welcomes New Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Craft Cannabis Company , the premier medical marijuana dispensary in Edmond, Yukon , and Moore , Oklahoma, is excited to welcome new customers with an exclusive offer for an eighth of premium cannabis. This incredible deal is a testament to Craft Cannabis Company's commitment to providing top-quality cannabis products to the community.Craft Cannabis Company is known for its dedication to quality and excellence in serving the medical marijuana needs of patients since the early 2000s. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the dispensary has earned its reputation as the best medical marijuana dispensary in OKC and the surrounding area.Individuals who choose Craft Cannabis Company can expect a wide selection of products, including pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures, vape products, strains, and concentrates.The Craft Cannabis Company's team features experienced professionals dedicated to helping patients find the products that best suit their needs. Their staff is well-versed in the world of cannabis and is committed to providing personalized assistance to every patient.Craft Cannabis Company operates as a fully compliant and vertically integrated facility. All products undergo rigorous testing at an Oklahoma-licensed laboratory to ensure quality and safety for patients.Craft Cannabis Company invites everyone to experience the Craft Cannabis difference and discover why they are the go-to destination for medical marijuana in Oklahoma.For more information or inquiries, individuals can contact Craft Cannabis Company at 405-697-3939 or visit their website.About Craft Cannabis Company: Craft Cannabis Company is a leading medical marijuana dispensary serving Edmond, Yukon, and Moore, Oklahoma, committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional service. With an extensive selection of strains and products, a knowledgeable staff, and a focus on community and patient needs, Craft Cannabis Company has earned its reputation as Oklahoma's premier marijuana dispensary.

