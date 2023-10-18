Craft Cannabis Company Welcomes New Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Craft Cannabis
EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Craft Cannabis Company , the premier medical marijuana dispensary in Edmond, Yukon , and Moore , Oklahoma, is excited to welcome new customers with an exclusive offer for an eighth of premium cannabis. This incredible deal is a testament to Craft Cannabis Company's commitment to providing top-quality cannabis products to the community.
Craft Cannabis Company is known for its dedication to quality and excellence in serving the medical marijuana needs of patients since the early 2000s. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the dispensary has earned its reputation as the best medical marijuana dispensary in OKC and the surrounding area.
Individuals who choose Craft Cannabis Company can expect a wide selection of products, including pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures, vape products, strains, and concentrates.
The Craft Cannabis Company's team features experienced professionals dedicated to helping patients find the products that best suit their needs. Their staff is well-versed in the world of cannabis and is committed to providing personalized assistance to every patient.
Craft Cannabis Company operates as a fully compliant and vertically integrated facility. All products undergo rigorous testing at an Oklahoma-licensed laboratory to ensure quality and safety for patients.
Craft Cannabis Company invites everyone to experience the Craft Cannabis difference and discover why they are the go-to destination for medical marijuana in Oklahoma.
For more information or inquiries, individuals can contact Craft Cannabis Company at 405-697-3939 or visit their website.
About Craft Cannabis Company: Craft Cannabis Company is a leading medical marijuana dispensary serving Edmond, Yukon, and Moore, Oklahoma, committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional service. With an extensive selection of strains and products, a knowledgeable staff, and a focus on community and patient needs, Craft Cannabis Company has earned its reputation as Oklahoma's premier marijuana dispensary.
