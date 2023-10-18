Jordan’s king refuses any scenario aiming to displace Palestinians

(MENAFN) King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), expressed on Tuesday a strong rejection of any scenario that aims to displace the Palestinian people, be it in Gaza or the West Bank.



In a meeting held at JAF headquarters and attended by Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah reiterated the stance that the displacement of Palestinians represents a non-negotiable boundary, reaffirming his previous unambiguous statement on this matter, which he made in Berlin, as stated by the Royal Court.



His Majesty stated at a conference joined by the premier, heads of the Senate and House of Representatives, the interior minister, JAF chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and directors of the intelligence department as well as public security directorate that Jordan is going to safeguard its borders and will make every effort to support Palestinians' solidity in their land, adding that "we will not allow new waves of refugees."



The King praised the resolute determination of the people of Gaza to remain on their land, underscoring the crucial importance of providing unrestricted aid to ensure its long-term sustainability. He also expressed Jordan's readiness to offer all possible assistance.



King Abdullah emphasized that his European tour had the objectives of advocating for an end to the conflict in Gaza, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and reiterating Jordan's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.



The King reiterated that the only viable solution to the Palestinian problem is a political one. He stressed the need for the international community and global powers to understand the underlying causes of this conflict and the severity of the situation in Gaza. The King emphasized that breaking the cycle of violence can only be achieved through establishing a comprehensive ceasefire and resuming the political dialogue.

MENAFN18102023000045015839ID1107263219