UAE issues firm condemnation of Israeli attack on hospital in the Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a firm condemnation of the Israeli attack on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the tragic loss of life and injuries to hundreds of people. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sorrow for the victims and extended its condolences to the affected families, while also wishing a swift recovery for those who were injured.



Emphasizing the imperative need for an immediate halt to hostilities, the Ministry underscored the importance of safeguarding civilians and civilian institutions from being targeted. It stressed the significance of adhering to international humanitarian law, international treaties for civilian protection, and human rights standards to ensure that civilians are not harmed during conflicts.



The UAE called upon the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and to prevent the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory from escalating. The UAE also urged the international community to advance all endeavors towards achieving a comprehensive and just peace while preventing the region from descending into heightened levels of violence, tension, and instability.



In a tragic incident, a devastating explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, causing the deaths of hundreds of people late on Tuesday. The incident triggered global condemnation and led to violent protests in several nations. Both Israel and Palestinians exchanged blame for the explosion. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his outrage and deep sorrow over the incident while en route to the Middle East.



Health authorities in Gaza reported that the explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital claimed the lives of between 200 and 300 people and was attributed to the latest Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement asserting that 500 individuals had perished in the incident.



The Israeli Defense Forces attributed the tragedy to Palestinian militants, stating that an outgoing rocket had misfired. It's important to note that neither of these accounts could be independently verified.



On the ground in Gaza, chaos unfolded as the injured and deceased were transported to nearby medical facilities. The incident has further intensified the urgency for a cessation of hostilities and a pursuit of peace in the region.

