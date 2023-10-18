Putin’s visit to Beijing this week marks second Russia-China summit this year

(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin’s trip to Beijing this week targets the second Russia-China conference in 2023.



This time, the leader is making a trip to his friend as well as tactical companion, after pacts established throughout Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow in March. During that time, the Chinese president invited Putin to show up at the third forum of the Belt as well as Road Initiative (BRI), which targets its tenth annual celebration.



The attendance of the Russian president at the happening is distinctively memorable considering the infrequent view (generally from the West) that the mission has gotten to a dead end. The plan, started by Xi ten years ago to associate Chinese products to European markets through trans-Eurasian ground as well as northern water paths, is in fact encountering a predicament.



By founding a fresh “iron curtain” on the borders of Russia as well as Belarus, Western Europe has dug a hole and fell into it, denying itself of little-cost power sources – the key driver of its economy since the 1970s. At the same time, Western European nations are also shutting down the probability of shipping low-cost Chinese products by ground since Russia was the crucial connection in the ‘One Belt, One Road’ venture.



Whereas, restrictions on the source of great-tech goods to China as well as the rejection to permit Chinese investment in their shops are also risking Sino-European exchange along the Northern Sea Route.



