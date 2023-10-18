Putin replies to Biden warning to ‘put him down’

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin responded to US President Joe Biden's suggestion that he be "put down" on Tuesday, implying that the octogenarian American politician still had a lot to learn.



“You live, you learn. One must learn, and then there won’t be a desire to ‘put down’ anyone, since that leads to problems. One needs to learn to respect others and seek compromise,” Putin declared in the Chinese capital, where he was joining the international Belt and Road Forum.



The Russian leader was providing a response to a question posed by a reporter, who had sought his comments regarding statements made by President Biden.



“Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he’s been causing,” Biden informed interviewer Scott Pelley at one point, saying that the US has “enormous opportunities to make it a better world.”



Putin's answer was more conciliatory than that of his predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, who now chairs Russia's security council. Remarking on Biden’s statement on Monday, Medvedev praised the US leader for explaining his mission, but highlighted that “none of this is going to happen,” as Biden has “already forgotten what he said.”

MENAFN18102023000045015839ID1107263165