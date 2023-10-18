Emirates flight from Dubai experiences unexpected delay due to hoax email concerns

(MENAFN) In a recent incident at a UK airport, an Emirates flight from Dubai, specifically flight EK019, experienced an unexpected delay upon its arrival at Manchester Airport on October 17. The delay was a result of security concerns stemming from a hoax email that authorities had received. A spokesperson from the airline, Emirates, confirmed that the flight was held on the apron at Manchester Airport for "additional security checks" following its landing.



According to local media reports, the Greater Manchester Police stated that they had received an email regarding a suspicious package allegedly on board the flight. However, it was later determined that this email was a false alarm, constituting a hoax. In response to this security alert, Manchester Airport took precautionary measures by briefly closing its airfield, temporarily disrupting normal operations as authorities thoroughly investigated the situation. This temporary closure was reported by The Guardian, citing informed sources.



Fortunately, the security checks carried out by authorities did not yield any evidence of suspicious items or activities, and no arrests were made during the process. With the all-clear signal from the police and security personnel, the airport swiftly resumed its regular operations. Subsequently, the Emirates flight was allowed to proceed to the gate, where passengers disembarked as they normally would.



Throughout this incident, Emirates' crew and ground teams cooperated fully with local authorities to ensure the safety and security of the flight and its passengers. While the delay was an inconvenience, it was a necessary precaution in response to the hoax email, highlighting the importance of vigilance and diligence in airline and airport security procedures.

