UNDERSTANDING THE MENTAL HEALTH STIGMA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Irradicating The Mental Health Stigma

Brain Performance Center

“Negative thoughts create negative feelings, which in turn create negative behavior” ~ Leigh E. Richardson

- Leigh E. Richardson

DALLAS , TEXAS, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leigh E. Richardson , Founder, CEO and Clinical Director of The Brain Performance Center in Dallas, Texas is working to irradicate the stigma surrounding mental health. Having set out decades ago to understand how the brain works and how to heal it, Leigh states that we all must learn to“catch the automatic negative thoughts running through our brains daily.”

“The mental health stigma is nothing more than ignorance and misinformation” says Leigh.“Most everyone has the ability to effectively combat the mental health stigma that coils around thoughts, and prevents a person from talking about their feelings. Once a person realizes that it's ok not to be ok, they can begin to talk about their mental health and their brain in the same way they would talk about a broken arm or cancer. The result of their personal accomplishment is that they now have taken the first most critical step in freeing themselves from the stigma.”

A number of well known celebrities have realized that mental health issues are a crisis of epic proportions. Lady Gaga, who struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, recently was quoted as saying“Mental health needs to be brought into the light. Stories must be shared so that global mental health no longer resides and festers in the darkness.”

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson told former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark:“When I left school, I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there.”

After prioritizing her mental health, the most decorated gymnast in World Championship History Simone Biles is back and better than ever.“It's important to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we're human, too. It's essential to protect our mind and our body, rather than just going out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

Leigh Richardson states that one in four people will experience a mental health illness in their lifetime. She continues,“it's wonderful that celebrities Lady Gaga, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Simone Biles are sharing their stories about their conditions and mental illness. Their courage to talk frankly about their challenges build brain health awareness.

The Brain Performance Center works with people of all ages to improve their mental health. Leigh states that to help irradicate the mental health stigma it's important that;“we talk openly about mental health, be kind caring and compassionate, educate ourselves and others, be conscious of your language, encourage equality between physical and mental illness, choose empowerment over shame, and don't harbor self-stigma.”

Brain Performance Center is a Texas Corporation, located on the web at: . As a brain health expert, Leigh is a renown keynote speaker and regularly contributes to radio and television stations across the nation providing the appropriate organic brain health solutions. Leigh is located on the web at:

Anthony Spadaro

Breakin'Out® PR, a HungryGenius® Holdings Company

+1 619-300-4491

email us here