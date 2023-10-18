The Webinar 'The Smart Medicine Revolution' Explores The Intersection Of Machine Learning (ML) And Healthtech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'The Smart Medicine Revolution': A Webinar on Machine Learning in Health Tech

Master the HealthTech ebook: How to harness the combination of technology and healthcare that is revolutionizing the industry

Applover: ISO 13485 certified full-stack digital agency from Wrocław, Poland

Jan Kamiński, CSO and c-founder of Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency

Oct 25 join the webinar, 'The Smart Medicine Revolution,' dedicated to exploring the intersection of Machine Learning (ML) and HealthTech.

- Jan Kamiński, Co-Founder of Applover and host of the webinarWROCłAW, LOWER SILESIA, POLSKA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Healthtech's goal is to create personalized and widely accessible healthcare solutions. ML learns from data and can be precisely tailored to a specific use case. Nowadays, we can create ML solutions that include both basic medical knowledge and take into account specific user data, ensuring highly personalized care.This webinar will help to explore the synergy between ML and HealthTech and gain insights that could shape the future of healthcare.Join us on 25.10 at 3 p.m. CET!Agenda:1. Why ML and HealthTech are a match?HealthTech and ML may have more in common than anybody could think. The speakers will discuss how ML based solutions are a perfect fit for HealTech problems, and what aspects of ML especially make it such a tantalizing prospect.2. How does Machine Learning work?There is a lot of buzz around ML as of late, but how does it work exactly, and what makes it such a powerful tool? There will be a talk about what makes AI tick and how an ML model is made.3. Possible ML applications in HealthTechA brainstorming session about possible ML applications and it's capabilities - some of them not so distant as it may seem.Main topics:- Personal health monitoring applications: personal health assistant in a pocket - how to harness an advent of smart devices and IoT solutions for your health benefit using ML.- Automated diagnostic tools: New tools for medical staff to use and take some of the workload off them - how we can streamline some of the diagnosis processes and help practitioners analyze their patients' data.- Personal assistants: how to make systems more interactive and friendly for the user, and help them during their daily tasks.4. Why are we not there yet?With all those great possibilities, some may wonder why we are just starting to see them employed. Speakers will analyze this issue, discussing obstacles that such systems can face and how to remedy them.5. Some of the obstacles for widespread ML usageFrom technical limitations to trust issues, the speakers will discuss the main reasons that may slow the widespread adoption of machine learning in HealthTech solutions.6. ML not so scary as it seemsAlthough it is complex, at its core ML is not so unreachable. The speakers will show how to solve problems that ML applications may face and, step by step, develop them into helpful solutions.7. ConclusionsSummary of all the concepts presented as a starting point for participants own ideas for ML systems in HealthTech.SPEAKERS:Jan Kamiński: CSO of Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency , an expert in bridging technology and healthcare to create innovative solutions.Filip Begiełło: Lead Machine Learning Engineer at Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency, specializing in the development of machine learning models that empower the HealthTech sector.'The Smart Medicine Revolution' webinar is an excellent opportunity to explore how ML is transforming the healthcare landscape and its potential to enhance patient care and medical diagnostics.Register now and see you on 25.10 at 3 p.m. CET!

