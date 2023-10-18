Mughal Road Reopens For Vehicular Traffic After 2 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Mughal Road, which connects the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for two days due to snowfall, traffic officials said.
All stranded vehicles have been allowed to move towards their respective destinations on both sides, they said.
The highway was closed due to heavy snowfall on Monday.
