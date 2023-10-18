TIGHITCO LATINOAMERICA CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF SERVICE TO THE AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This anniversary represents the continued trust that our aerospace and industrial customers place in TIGHITCO.” - Victor Prieto, General Manager of the Latin America divisionCHARLESTON, SC, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO is proud to announce that their TIGHITCO LATINOAMERICA division, with operations in Chihuahua, Mexico is celebrating its 15th year of continual operation. The Mexico subsidiary of TIGHITCO is a Tier 1 supplier to Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer, and our products are used on a variety of commercial, military, and business aircraft. This is the second location in Mexico and has a discrete focus on sheet metal fabrication along with thermal protection systems for both industrial and aerospace applications



“We are proud to have a global customer base and to be able to serve our partners with high-quality products and services,” said Victor Prieto, General Manager of the Latin America division.“This anniversary represents the continued trust that our aerospace and industrial customers place in TIGHITCO. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience and to continue improving our products and services.”



TIGHITCO LATINOAMERICA joined the TIGHITCO family in 2001 and has been an integral part of the overall company's success in providing insulated products, including metal, molded and sewn insulation blankets. The Mexico facility also offers metal stamping, hydro and metal forming and chem film capabilities.



About TIGHITCO

Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first-part qualification/certification.



Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.



