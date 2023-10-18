Business Reporter: Creating A Culture Of Openness, Flexibility And Balance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Why start-ups shouldn't lose sight of their employees' wellbeing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, HR consulting firm Pace HR talks about why the focus on employee wellbeing and a company culture conductive to it are particularly important in start-ups and the rapid growth phases of businesses. Employee wellbeing is proven to have a positive impact on both productivity and loyalty, which are key to high business performance. The stigma and silence that surrounds mental health in general is especially hard to break in start-ups, where focus is on business performance and growth. However, it's exactly these environments where the danger of overwork and high stress are the most acute.What start-ups can do is ensure that the culture they are creating is open and flexible and that employees' work-life balance is optimal. They must feel that the company is built around the needs of the individuals working for it, and that they are parts of a listening company culture, where they can freely voice their observations and concerns. Townhall meetings, which provide great opportunities for tensions and disagreements to come to the surface, can go a long way in reinforcing this feeling as environments where managers can't help but to listen. However, it's also key that colleagues can talk about their problems one-on-one to either a senior member of staff or an expert. Hybrid work is a cornerstone of employee wellbeing, but it should come with clarity about core hours and mandatory days.To find out more about how to measure and improve employee wellbeing, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Pace HRPACE HR is an innovative HR Consulting firm offering proven methods for transforming the HR function by focusing on improved efficiency and effectiveness to deliver better business results. PACE helps organizations maximize the potential of every employee, thereby aiding business growth and, in the process, aligning the HR strategy to the organizational strategy. Specializing in People Acquisition, Culture Building & Talent Engagement, PACE helps companies effectively manage the ever growing complexities of the HR domain, as well as utilise their own resources in the best possible way.

Business Reporter

Press

+ +44 20 8349 6488

email us here