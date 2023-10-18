Knoxville TN Inauguaral ~ Field Of Honor® 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation in Sevierville during November of 2023.

- Michel de MontaigneKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / --November 6th – 13th, 20231448 Winfield Dunn ParkwaySevierville, TN 37876This stirring display of flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals serving in our military, fallen servicemen & women, and all veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.This is an experience hard to describe but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Knoxville Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for Rocky Top Bourbon Charity .The display is open to all without charge. Don't miss it!A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .Benefiting Charities:Rocky Top Bourbon CharityHosted By:Rocky Top Bourbon CharityLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Chris BryantCo-Project Chair: Taryn BryantFundraiser Chair: Amber RobinsonProgram Chair: Debra Day

Chris Bryant

Rocky Top Bourbon Charity

+1 865-659-1001

