NY Rochester St Pius~ Field Of Honor® 2023

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at St Pius Tenth School during November of 2023.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / --November 1 – 12, 2023St Pius Tenth School3000 Chili Avenue, Rochester, NY 14624This stirring display of flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.“Service and Sacrifice” is the perfect theme for the St Pius Tenth School 2023 Field of Honor® display hosted by St Pius Tenth School of Rochester, NY.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.This is an experience hard to describe but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit our Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for St Pius Tenth School.The display is open to all without charge. Don't miss it!A Program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .Benefiting Charities: St Pius Tenth SchoolHosted By: St Pius Tenth SchoolLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Maria CahillCo-Project Chair: Jen SauersFundraiser Chair: Maria CahillPublic Relations Chair: Maria CahillField Coordinator Chair: Maria Cahill

Maria Cahill

St Pius Tenth School

+1 585-247-5650

