Alfa Chemistry Announces The Launch Of Innovative IVD Products For Laboratory Use

NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests done on samples such as blood or tissue for the purpose of detecting diseases or other conditions. To facilitate efforts on IVD research, the US-based chemical supplier Alfa Chemistry has recently introduced three IVD products for laboratory use, adding to its already diverse range of biological reagents.The biological reagents previously launched by Alfa Chemistry encompass transilluminator, proteomic products (i.e., Protein Marker/Ladder, Western Substrate, Protein Staining Reagent, OneStep Blocker, UltraScence TMB ELISA Substrate), genomic products (i.e., DNA Marker/Ladder, Staining Reagent, Agarose, PCR Reagent, RNA Reagent, Real-Time PCR Reagent), and nucleic acid purification system (i.e., Plasmid DNA Purification System, PCR Clean-Up & Gel Extraction Kit, Genomic DNA Purification System, RNA Purification System, Virus Nucleic acid Purification System). All these products are designed to cater to the growing demand for reliable and accurate diagnostic tools, particularly in the field of medical and diagnostic research.The notable additions to Alfa Chemistry's IVD product portfolio are: COVID-19 Mutation RT-qPCR Detection Kit, COVID-19 RT-qPCR Detection Kit Plus, and COVID-19 RT-qPCR Detection Kit (RUO).COVID-19 Mutation RT-qPCR Detection Kit Alpha Delta KappaAs the world battles the ongoing global pandemic, the detection and monitoring of COVID-19 variants have become crucial in controlling the spread of the virus. This novel detection kit offers a streamlined and efficient approach to identify the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Kappa (B.1.617.1) variants of SARS-CoV-2. By accurately detecting these variants, healthcare professionals and researchers can make informed decisions regarding public health measures, treatment options, and vaccine effectiveness.COVID-19 RT-qPCR Detection Kit PlusIn addition to the COVID-19 Mutation RT-qPCR Detection Kit Alpha Delta Kappa, Alfa Chemistry has also introduced the COVID-19 RT-qPCR Detection Kit Plus. This kit enables the rapid and reliable detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, aiding in the diagnosis of COVID-19 cases. With its high sensitivity and specificity, the kit delivers accurate results, allowing for timely and effective disease management. Data can be obtained in less than 2 hours. The simplicity and efficiency of this kit make it an ideal choice for gene expression (mRNA) analysis, copy number analysis, and SNP genotype analysis. The kit is shipped with dry ice and gel packs, and is stable for up to 1 year at -20 degrees Celsius.COVID-19 RT-qPCR Detection Kit RUOCombining expertise in diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccination fighting against the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic, scientists at Alfa Chemistry have specifically developed the COVID-19 RT-qPCR Detection Kit RUO for human respiratory tract specimens. The kit is compatible with standard RT-qPCR machines and is characterized by high specificity for the RdRP and N target markers. Data can be obtained in less than 2 hours.Alfa Chemistry's IVD products are manufactured adhering to stringent quality control measures, ensuring both reliability and accuracy. "We are excited to expand our product line to include IVD products," said a spokesperson for Alfa Chemistry. "The demand for reliable and accurate diagnostic tools has increased significantly in recent times, and we are committed to meeting these needs by offering high-quality products that provide accurate and timely results."To learn more about Alfa Chemistry's IVD products and their applications in laboratory settings, please visit .AboutAs a well-established company specialized in providing high-quality research chemicals and biochemicals, Alfa Chemistry never ceases its efforts to develop new technologies and implement innovations for better products and services for both academia and industry. To meet the evolving needs, its reagent product and service portfolio has been constantly diversified. For instance, various protective reagents such as silylation reagents, acylation reagents, and thioacetalization reagents are among its offerings. In addition, its recent foray into the field of IVD products is expected to further strengthen its position as a trusted supplier to the scientific community.

