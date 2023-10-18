Uparcel Expands Operations With Multiple Certifications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

uParcel's goal is not just to be a medical delivery provider but to be the top one in Singapore, setting a benchmark for quality and service.

uParcel Attains Multiple Certifications to expand operations - Progressive Wage Model, bizSAFE Level 3 and GDPMDS Certified for Medical Device Warehouse Storage

TAI SENG, SINGAPORE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- uParcel are thrilled to share a momentous achievement in their ongoing commitment to excellence, safety, and quality. uParcel, a trailblazer in logistics and warehouse management, is proud to announce the attainment of three pivotal certifications: bizSAFE Level 3, GDPMDS Certified for Medical Device Warehouse Storage , and Progressive Wage Certified.These certifications underscore uParcel's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in safety, health, quality, and workforce development across their operations. These achievements signify uParcel's relentless pursuit of creating a better work environment and delivering exceptional services to uParcel's customers and partners.GDPMDS Certification is a cornerstone of uParcel's quality assurance initiatives, representing uParcel's unwavering commitment to establishing and maintaining a high-quality distribution system for medical devices. This certification assures the customers that their medical devices and medicine are consistently stored, transported, and handled under optimal conditions. uParcel now has capabilities for ambient storage, below 25°C air-conditioned storage and cold chain 2-8°C pharmaceuticals grade storage and transport capabilities. uParcel strict adherence to marketing authorizations and product specifications guarantees the safety and integrity of these life-saving products.In tandem, uParcel has also achieved the prestigious bizSAFE Level 3 certification, exemplifying their unyielding dedication to ensuring the safety and health of uParcel's workforce and partners. This nationally recognized capability-building program in Singapore, designed to enhance Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) capabilities, has been instrumental in helping their reinforcement of uParcel's safety protocols and practices. Achieving bizSAFE Level 3 certification is a testament to uParcel's commitment to maintaining high safety and health standards in the workplace.Additionally, uParcel are thrilled to announce their Progressive Wage mark, highlighting their unwavering support for fair wages and skills development for their employees. This certification demonstrates their commitment to elevating the standards of living for uParcel's team members while also enhancing their skills and expertise. It reinforces their pledge to fostering a motivated and highly skilled workforce.These achievements are a testament to uParcel's relentless pursuit of excellence in safety, quality, and workforce development. uParcel are excited about the enhanced value and peace of mind that theircustomers and partners will experience through their newfound certifications. uParcel is not only dedicated to maintaining high safety standards and offering quality services but is also committed to creating an environment where all team members are supported, developed, and fairly compensated.The Significance of uParcel's Certifications: A Commitment to ExcellenceAt uParcel, they see certifications as more than badges; they reflect uParcel's steadfast commitment to excellence and the betterment of their operations. uParcel's certifications, including Progressive Wage, bizSAFE Level 3, and GDPMDS, embody their dedication to their core values and the well-being of their employees, partners, and customers.Elevating Employee Well-Being with Progressive Wage Model (PWM)The Progressive Wage Model is more than just a certification; it's their pledge to fair wages and skill development for their valued employees. Their well-being is uParcel's top priority. With PWM, they proactively raise living standards and enhance skills, empowering the team to grow professionally, creating a highly skilled and motivated workforce. uParcel believe that when the team thrives, so does their organization.bizSAFE Level 3: A Safer Workplace for AllWorkplace safety is at the heart of everything they do. Achieving bizSAFE Level 3 certification is a significant milestone in their commitment to maintaining high safety and health standards in the workplace. This nationally recognized program equips them with the tools and knowledge to continually improve their Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) capabilities.uParcel take pride in implementing robust safety protocols and practices that ensure the well-being of their employees and partners. By achieving bizSAFE Level 3, they can confidently say that they provide a safe working environment for all, where everyone can focus on their tasks without compromising their safety.GDPMDS Certification: Ensuring Quality in Every ShipmentuParcel's GDPMDS Certification reflects their dedication to the high standards demanded in the distribution of medical devices. It signifies uParcel's commitment to establishing and maintaining a high-quality distribution system for these critical products. As a result, customer's medical devices are consistently stored, transported, and handled under optimal conditions, strictly adhering to marketing authorizations and product specifications.By achieving this certification, they not only enhance the quality of their services but also provide an extra layer of assurance to their customers. It is uParcel's way of saying that when customers entrust their medical devices to uParcel, they are in the hands of a company that takes quality and compliance seriously.These certifications represent uParcel unwavering commitment to creating value, ensuring the safety of their workforce, and delivering the highest quality services. At uParcel, they are not content with mere compliance; they strive for excellence in every facet of their operations. These certifications are their promises to their valued customers and partners, and they reflect uParcel's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of all who are connected to their business.Mr. Wee Leong Ng, COO of uParcel, expressed his enthusiasm and dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry, stating, "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence. We're not just meeting the industry standards; we are setting new ones. With our GDPMDS certification, we assure our customers that their medical devices are handled under optimal conditions, adhering to the strictest guidelines. Our goal is not just to be a medical delivery provider but to be the top one in Singapore, setting a benchmark for quality and service."About uParcelAt uParcel, their vision is to enable sustainable urban logistics through efficient resource sharing.They believe that finding the perfect warehousing and distribution solution shouldn't be a hassle. They are dedicated to making it a seamless experience for their customers, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the customer unique needs. Their commitment to safety, quality, and efficiency extends beyond certifications – it's ingrained in everything they do. 