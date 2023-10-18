Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Jack Wall To GBA's Plano Office.

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Goranson Bain Ausley proudly announces the addition of Jack Wall to our team of skilled family law attorneys in GBA's Plano office.

“Jack Wall became a valuable addition to our Plano office when he joined us as a law clerk in 2022,” said P. Lindley Bain, GBA's managing partner.“We are thrilled to see him embark on the next phase of his career with us as an associate attorney.”

Jack, an exceptional attorney with a unique blend of empathy and comprehensive legal knowledge, collaborates with clients to help them prioritize what matters while advocating for them from a practical and empathetic perspective.

Before assuming his role as an associate attorney, Jack served as a law clerk at Goranson Bain Ausley for two summers. He holds a degree from Baylor University School of Law, one of the nation's top litigation schools. He was awarded a full scholarship from the Del Sampels Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund in Law. Jack's areas of specialization include marital property division, litigation, and the protection of children's interests.

Jack is a proud Texan and resides in the Frisco area. He enjoys all outdoor activities, including running and hiking, and is a loyal Baylor Bears fan.