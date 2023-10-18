Gaza’s hospital’s out of control after Israel’s missile strike

(MENAFN) A health official declared early on Wednesday that the situation in Gaza's hospitals is "completely out of control" following a missile strike on an overcrowded hospital that left hundreds dead and numerous others injured.



Since Israel started bombing the Gaza Strip on October 7, over 3,000 people have died and more than 12,500 have been injured. Hospitals are finding it difficult to handle the flood of injured and homeless individuals in need of housing.



Under the "total siege" enforced by Israeli forces, supplies of fuel, medication, and even water have become critically short.



"The situation is completely out of control in all hospitals in the strip," declared Mohammed Abu Salimah, manager of Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. We are conducting operations without general anaesthesia."



Tens of thousands of fleeing Palestinians were taking refuge in medical facilities in northern Gaza, which were working much above capacity, as the World Health Organization had already warned.



Overnight, an Israeli missile attacked Gaza City's Al Ahli Arab Hospital, also referred to as Al Mamadani Hospital by the locals, worsening the already severe situation. Over 500 people were murdered and numerous others were injured in the explosion.



The strain on the healthcare system is increased as some of the injured are being transferred from Al Ahli Arab to Gaza's main hospital, Al Shifa Hospital.



Ahead of the anticipated ground invasion, Israel ordered a "evacuation" of the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which includes 22 hospitals serving 1.1 million people in Gaza City and its environs.

