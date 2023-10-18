Dubai Police to present AI-powered app to simplify reporting road accidents

(MENAFN) Dubai Police is set to introduce an innovative artificial intelligence-powered system aimed at simplifying the process of reporting road accidents while simultaneously determining fault. This cutting-edge technology, recently unveiled at the Gitex technology week, is scheduled to be incorporated into the Dubai Police app and made accessible to the general public in the near future. The spokesperson has reported that the project is almost 90 percent complete, with the final adjustments currently being addressed. The introduction of this system is expected to significantly streamline accident reporting and investigative processes.



Gitex technology week, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, assembled over 6,000 companies to showcase some of the latest advancements in technology and innovation. Among the innovations unveiled at the event, this AI-based system stands out as a game-changer in road accident management.



The core objective of this system is to simplify the process for individuals involved in road accidents. When an accident occurs, the individuals can effortlessly input the relevant data and provide images using the Dubai Police app. Subsequently, the AI-driven technology will assess liability and identify damaged areas based on the provided information. It then generates a comprehensive accident report. This report is instrumental in determining fault, and the Dubai Police can issue a red slip to those responsible for the accident and a green slip to those not at fault.



This system not only streamlines the reporting process but also aids law enforcement officers in gaining a more profound understanding of accident scenarios, thereby facilitating more accurate decision-making. Previously, individuals involved in accidents had to wait for on-site police officers to assess the situation and assign blame. Later, technology permitted Dubai drivers to submit accident reports through the app. However, when disputes over liability arose, a visit to the police station remained the standard procedure. This new AI system marks a significant step forward in automating this process, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

MENAFN18102023000045015682ID1107262963