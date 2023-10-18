Israeli military issues plans to extend humanitarian aid to Palestinians moving to southern areas

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has issued a statement outlining its plans to extend humanitarian assistance to Palestinians who are relocating from Gaza City towards the southern areas of the region. However, at this point, there is a lack of specific information regarding how and when such aid will be transported into the Gaza Strip.



This move comes in the midst of an ongoing military operation by Israel, during which it has been encouraging Gaza City residents to seek refuge in the southern parts of Gaza. The rationale behind this call is to ensure the safety of civilians, particularly as Israeli strikes have been predominantly concentrated in the northern and central areas of the Gaza Strip. The situation has raised concerns about the potential for an escalation of hostilities that could eventually lead to a ground invasion.



To address the needs of those moving to the southern region of Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has identified a "humanitarian zone" in Al Mawasi, a location approximately 28 kilometers down the coast of the Gaza Strip. In a social media post, the IDF urged Gaza City residents to consider relocating to this designated area for their own protection. Moreover, the military indicated that international humanitarian aid would be available in Al Mawasi as and when the need arises. This development marks a crucial effort to support the well-being and safety of civilians in the midst of a challenging and volatile situation.

