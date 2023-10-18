China accuses Canada of unlawful interference

(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized Canada, alleging a violation of its airspace in what Beijing deems an "illegal intrusion." The incident involved a close encounter between a Canadian CP-140 Aurora surveillance aircraft and People’s Liberation Army fighter jets earlier this week. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning addressed the matter during a press briefing, asserting that the Canadian spy plane had entered Chinese airspace over the island of Chiwei Yu a day prior, condemning it as a "provocative act."



Mao Ning further expressed China's perspective, stating, "What happened was that the Canadian side has sent warplanes halfway around the world to stir up trouble and make provocations at China’s doorsteps." She emphasized that China's response to the situation adhered to established laws and regulations. Mao Ning called on the Canadian side to acknowledge the factual details and cease the dissemination of what she deemed to be misinformation.



Initial reports of the encounter emerged from Canadian media outlets, with Global News leading the coverage. According to their account, Chinese fighter jets intercepted the CP-140 over sea lanes in the East China Sea while engaged in a sanctions-enforcement mission against North Korea. Notably, a Global News team was on board the Canadian aircraft at the time of the incident, revealing the proximity of the Chinese jet, which came within a mere five meters of the Aurora.



In response, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair promptly denounced the actions of the Chinese military, characterizing their maneuvers as "dangerous and reckless." He underscored that such behavior is categorically unacceptable and emphasized that Canada would convey its concerns to the People’s Republic of China through appropriate channels.



As tensions persist, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate geopolitical dynamics at play in the region. Both nations will likely engage in diplomatic discussions to address the issue and prevent further escalations in the future. The outcome of these conversations will be closely monitored by the international community, given the broader implications for regional stability.



