Jordan cancels summit with Biden, Abbas

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a devastating missile strike on a hospital in Gaza that claimed the lives of over 500 people, Jordan has taken the decision to cancel a planned summit involving United States President Joe Biden and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, has been attributed by Palestinians to Israel, while Israel has countered by asserting that Gaza militants were responsible for the strike, which they claim resulted from a misfired rocket.



Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi conveyed the rationale behind the cancellation, citing concerns over Washington's ability to take decisive action to halt the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. In a statement carried by a TV news agency, Safadi emphasized, "We decided not to hold the four-way summit in Amman because Washington will not be able to make a decision to stop the war." This decision was made after consultations with the United States, the Palestinian Authority, and Egypt, whose leader, Abdel Fattah as-Sisi, was also slated to participate in the meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Safadi condemned the bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital as a grievous war crime that demands no tolerance.



Earlier on Tuesday, Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, made the decision to curtail his visit to Jordan and return promptly to his homeland. This move was confirmed in a statement on his Facebook page, which indicated that Abbas would preside over an urgent meeting in response to "the great tragedy that befell on the Palestinian people after the Israeli occupation government committed a massacre at the hospital." The profound impact of this tragic event has prompted swift and resolute action from Palestinian leadership.



The cancellation of the summit underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for resolution in the face of escalating tensions. The strike on the hospital has reverberated throughout the region, intensifying calls for accountability and measures to safeguard civilian spaces in times of conflict. The international community watches with bated breath, hoping for a swift end to the violence and a path towards lasting peace.



MENAFN18102023000045015687ID1107262947