Biden visits Israel to diplomatically manage escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, aiming to diplomatically manage the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas and prevent it from expanding into a larger war. This task became more challenging in the wake of widespread outrage in the Middle East following an explosion that resulted in hundreds of casualties in a Gaza Strip hospital.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally greeted President Biden upon his arrival, symbolizing the strengthened bond between the two leaders. Biden was originally slated to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were canceled at the last minute, leaving him with no opportunity for face-to-face discussions, which he considers vital during this tense period.



Biden's sole stop during this visit is in Tel Aviv, where he is expected to emphasize the importance of permitting crucial humanitarian aid into Gaza during his meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been making preparations for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attacks on October 7.



John Kirby, a White House national security representative, informed journalists aboard Air Force One that Biden “wants to get a sense from the Israelis on the situation on the ground” and is going to “ask some tough questions.”

