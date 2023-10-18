Hundreds of Palestinians declared dead in Gaza hospital bombing

(MENAFN) In a devastating turn of events, the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza bore the brunt of a missile strike, leaving over 600 people reported dead and more than 900 wounded. The hospital, which housed both patients in need of treatment and Palestinians seeking shelter, now stands as a grim testament to the toll of ongoing conflict. Fears persist that the death toll may climb even higher, as rescue efforts race against time.



The Israeli bombardment of Gaza comes in the wake of a violent incursion by Hamas, a militant group operating in the region. However, Israel has firmly denied any involvement in the strike on the hospital, instead attributing the attack to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The responsibility for this tragic event remains a subject of contention, amidst the broader backdrop of escalating tensions.



Nebal Farsakh, a representative of the Palestinian Red Crescent, did not mince words in describing the destruction of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. She characterized it as nothing short of a war crime and genocide. Farsakh explained that beyond the patients within the hospital's walls, numerous Palestinian civilians sought refuge within the compound, driven by Israel's directive for residents in the northern part of Gaza to evacuate. For many, the option to flee further south was financially unattainable, exacerbating the dire situation.



Dr. Ziad Shehadah, a physician on the ground in Gaza, voiced his anguish over the tragedy. He emphasized the profound tragedy of the situation, highlighting that all those affected were civilians who had fled their homes in search of safety - ultimately seeking refuge in a hospital, traditionally regarded as a sanctuary under international law. The stark violation of this principle compounds the immense human toll of this heartbreaking incident.



As the international community grapples with the aftermath of this catastrophic event, questions surrounding accountability and the safeguarding of civilian spaces in conflict zones loom large. The Al-Ahli Arab Hospital bombing serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for concerted efforts to protect the sanctity of medical facilities, even in the midst of conflict's darkest hours.



