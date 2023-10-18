Strike on Gaza hospital compound results in tragic loss of over 500 lives

(MENAFN) The strike on a Gaza hospital compound, resulting in the tragic loss of over 500 lives, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation globally. Demonstrations have erupted in cities such as Amman, Tunis, Beirut, and Tehran in protest.



Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of the territory, has pointed fingers at Israel, accusing them of orchestrating the strike. Conversely, the Israeli army has attributed the incident to a misfired rocket attack by Hamas' ally, the Islamic Jihad group. The Islamic Jihad group has dismissed these allegations as false.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his profound dismay at the loss of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in the hospital strike. While he strongly denounced the incident, he refrained from assigning direct responsibility.



Biden stated that he was "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion" and "the terrible loss of life that resulted". Biden indicated that he had engaged in discussions with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "immediately upon hearing this news."



President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his vehement condemnation of the Israeli airstrike on the Ahli hospital, denouncing it as an act that caused the tragic loss of numerous innocent Palestinian citizens in Gaza. He characterized the deliberate targeting of the hospital as a clear violation of international law.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also voiced strong condemnation of the attack, emphasizing the urgency of an immediate halt to hostilities and the imperative to safeguard civilians and civilian institutions from being subjected to such attacks.



Saudi Arabia joined the chorus of condemnation, denouncing the hospital strike as "a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms", disapproving Israel's "continuous attacks against civilians".

MENAFN18102023000045015682ID1107262943