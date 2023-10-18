Rising Demand For Silicone Sealants Propels US Construction Silicones Market To $1.2 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Construction Silicones Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The US construction silicones market is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of $860 million in 2022 and an anticipated increase to $1,199.69 million by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights: Factors Driving Growth: The growth of the US construction silicones market is attributed to several factors, including the rising popularity of modern architecture, increased DIY activities, the adoption of green building practices, demand for waterproofing solutions, infrastructure development, silicone painting, and housing unit renovations. Longevity of Silicone Sealants: Silicone sealants, a prominent product in the construction silicones market, offer a distinct advantage with their longer lifespan compared to organic materials used in similar applications. This longevity contributes to the increased demand for construction silicones in the US. Commercial Sector Glazing: High-quality silicones are in demand for glazing applications in the commercial sector. The growth in commercial space construction across the US is driving demand for construction silicones. Green Building Practices: The adoption of green building practices is expected to fuel demand for construction silicones, particularly in applications related to UV ray protection and fire resistance. Insulated glass units are also gaining popularity to resist UV rays.
Segmentation & Forecast:
Product Market Insights (2022-2028):
Sealants Adhesives Coatings Others
Application Market Insights (2022-2028):
Roofing Sealing Flooring Others
End-User Market Insights (2022-2028):
Public & Commercial Infrastructure Residential Industrial
Market Structure:
Market Dynamics Competitive Landscape of the US Construction Silicones Market Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors
Key Vendors:
Dow Momentive Performance Materials Wacker Chemie AG Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Elkem Sika AG
Other Prominent Vendors:
Henkel AG & Co. KG Mapei, S.p.A. BASF SE 3M PPG Industries H.B. Fuller Company Milliken & Company CHT Germany GmbH Evonik Industries AG REISS MANUFACTURING, INC. Arkema Group Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Saint-Gobain
The report provides a comprehensive overview of the US construction silicones market, offering valuable insights into market dynamics, key growth enablers, restraints, trends, and both demand and supply aspects. It also profiles leading companies and other prominent players in the market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 66
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $0.86 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $1.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.7%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER - 1: US Construction Silicones Market Overview
CHAPTER - 2: US Construction Silicones Market Segmentation Data
CHAPTER 3: US Construction Silicones Market Prospects & Opportunities
CHAPTER 4: US Construction Silicones Market Overview
CHAPTER - 5: Appendix
