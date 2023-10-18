Result Of The Auction Of 1.75 Per Cent DGB 2025 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
| Sale mill (nominal)
| Cut-off price
| Pro rata
| Yield
| 99 23138 DGB 1.75% 15/11/2025
| 1,040
| 100
| 97.05
| 100 %
| 3.24 % p.a.
| 99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033
| 2,660
| 1,470
| 92.04
| 100 %
| 3.19 % p.a.
| Total
| 3,700
| 1,570
|
|
|
Settlement: 20 October 2023
