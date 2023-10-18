Result Of The Auction Of 1.75 Per Cent DGB 2025 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2033


10/18/2023 4:47:34 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23138 DGB 1.75% 15/11/2025 1,040 100 97.05 100 % 3.24 % p.a.
99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033 2,660 1,470 92.04 100 % 3.19 % p.a.
Total 3,700 1,570

Settlement: 20 October 2023




