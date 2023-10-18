Manchester United icon Cantona expresses solidarity with Palestine

(MENAFN) Eric Cantona, a forward for France and a Manchester United icon, supported Palestine on social media on Tuesday. Cantona tagged Canadian-Lebanese writer Najwa Zebian in an Instagram photo that she had initially shared.



“Defending the human rights of Palestinians does not mean you are pro-Hamas,” the Instagram post said.



It continued: “Saying 'Free Palestine' does not mean you are anti-Semitic or 'want all the Jews gone.”



“‘Free Palestine' means free Palestinians from the Israeli occupation that's been robbing them their basic human rights for 75 years. ‘Free Palestine' means stop caging 2.3 million Palestinians in the world's largest open air prison, half of whom are children. ‘Free Palestine' means end the apartheid imposed by the Israeli government. ‘Free Palestine' means give the Palestinians control over the basic infrastructure in their land.”



Known for his support of Palestine, Cantona played in the majority of Manchester United's games from 1992 to 1997.



The former Manchester United player has won the English Premier League five times. Along with Leeds United, he also won a Premier League title with Manchester United.



Cantona, who played for Olympique Marseille, won the French league in 1989 and 1991.



When he was thirty years old in 1997, he stopped playing football.

