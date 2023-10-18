Ideas And Living Interior Design Company In Bangalore Offers Affordable Home Interiors Starting At 2.5L

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ideas and Living: Affordable Interior Design in Bangalore from 2.5L

Ideas and Living, a respected interior design company in Bangalore , India, is pleased to announce their new interior design packages starting at 2.5L . These packages aim to make quality interior design services more accessible and affordable for all. The company is committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy well-designed living spaces without straining their budgets.The new packages from Ideas and Living cover a range of services like planning out the space, picking out furniture, and choosing materials. Their team of experienced designers will work with clients to create a custom plan that fits their needs and budget.The 2.5L package is great for clients who want a basic update for their interiors. It includes a meeting with a designer, a plan for arranging the space, and a selection of furniture. This package provides a good starting point for those looking to give their living space a fresh look that suits their style and budget. It reflects Ideas and Living's dedication to making interior design accessible and tailored to each client.For clients in search of more extensive interior design assistance, Ideas and Living offers 3.5L and 4.5L interior design packages for 3bhk and 2bhks. These packages include everything provided in the 2.5L package, along with added services such as material selection, lighting design, and accessory choices. These options cater to a broader range of interior design needs, making it convenient for clients to access more comprehensive support and create living spaces that truly suit their preferences and budgets.The CEO of Ideas and Living expressed their enthusiasm for these new offerings, stating, "We are excited to launch our new interior design packages starting at 2.5L. We believe that everyone should have access to quality interior design services, regardless of their budget. Our new packages make it possible for everyone to create a home that they love."Ideas and Living offers several benefits to those seeking interior design services. They bring over a decade of experience, having worked on various projects, from small apartments to luxurious homes. This assures clients of a well-rounded approach to design.Additionally, Ideas and Living places a strong emphasis on quality, using top-notch materials and products to ensure long-lasting results that clients will adore for years.Their exceptional customer service is also a highlight, as their team is dedicated to crafting a design plan that not only caters to clients' needs but also fits within their budget. This client-focused approach is a cornerstone of their service, making them a reliable choice for quality interior design.To get started with Ideas and Living, simply contact the company for a free consultation. During the consultation, the client will meet with an interior designer to discuss their needs and budget. The designer will then create a custom design plan tailored for their home.Once the design plan gains the client's approval, Ideas and Living will manage everything, from ordering materials to the final installation. This seamless process allows them to sit back and relax while their home gets transformed into a space that matches with their personal taste and preferences.According to Harish. C, one of the clients: "We were so impressed with Ideas and Living's interior design services. The team was very professional and worked with us to create a design plan that met our needs and budget. We are absolutely in love with our new home!""Ideas and Living transformed our home into a dream come true. The designers were so creative and worked with us to create a space that is both stylish and functional. We highly recommend Ideas and Living to anyone looking for a quality interior design service in Bengaluru", stated Kajal. M, one of their other satisfied customers.For more information or to request a free estimate, please visit their website at or contact them at 9341980595.About Ideas and LivingIdeas and Living, based in Bangalore, India, is a well-respected company in the field of interior design. With over a decade of experience, the company has worked on a wide range of projects, from small apartments to large luxury homes.Ideas and Living is dedicated to providing high-quality interior design services at prices that are affordable for everyone. They believe that you don't have to spend a fortune to have a beautifully designed living space. Their commitment to excellence and affordability makes them a trusted choice for creating personalized and stylish interiors.

