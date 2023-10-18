Pakistan International Airlines deal with series of flight cancellations, delays

(MENAFN) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been grappling with a series of flight cancellations and delays since Tuesday, a consequence of restrictions imposed on its daily fuel supply due to outstanding dues, as reported by local media outlets. This turmoil in the national carrier's operations has seen over 50 flights canceled and several more delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers.



The situation unfolded with the cancellation of at least 24 domestic and international flights on Tuesday, with an additional 12 flights experiencing delays. PIA further found itself compelled to cancel over two dozen more flights, comprising 16 international and 13 domestic routes, scheduled for the following day, while also delaying several others. These disruptions have been attributed to a combination of limited daily fuel supply for PIA's planes and operational challenges.



Among the international destinations impacted by the flight cancellations are Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait. In response to the cancellations, PIA assured that affected passengers were being accommodated on alternative flights and advised them to liaise with the airline's call center, offices, or their travel agents for guidance.



Efforts to resolve the situation have been underway, with the PIA management and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) reportedly engaged in negotiations until late Monday night. These discussions aim to alleviate the impasse and streamline flight operations, bringing relief to passengers affected by the disruptions.



In a broader context, the financial challenges faced by PIA have prompted caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to expedite the privatization process of the national carrier. These directives were issued in a bid to address the long-standing financial crisis and enhance the service standards provided to users. The urgency to tackle these issues and provide a more dependable service to passengers underscores the need for a comprehensive overhaul of PIA's financial and operational model.



This situation has laid bare the complex challenges faced by PIA, necessitating immediate measures to stabilize the airline's operations, enhance financial stability, and ensure consistent service to passengers.

MENAFN18102023000045015682ID1107262910