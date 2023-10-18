UAE: Dial This New Hotline To Report Child Bullying, Family Disputes In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 9:18 AM

Abu Dhabi authorities have launched a new call centre number to report social cases - including family disputes and bullying, or any other challenges faced by children and other vulnerable groups.

At an immersive event, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), in cooperation with the Family Care Authority (FCA), introduced the new hotline: 800-444.

Dr Bushra Al Mulla, director-general of the FCA, said the authority's direct contact number would serve as a single point of contact for the community's needs.

"The mission of the FCA is to provide fully encompassing services to family-care beneficiaries, and empower socially vulnerable families, children, and youth, in coordination with all social entities," she said.

Dr Al Mulla listed a range of services provided by the FCA including social and psychological counselling, support for caregivers, emergency support, and temporary shelter. The authority's services address various social cases, including family disputes and social challenges faced by children, juveniles, and vulnerable groups.

Individuals and families in Abu Dhabi - including citizens, expats and visitors - can make use of the call centre number 800-444 to report social cases and request support.

Raising awareness

The interactive session, through a hi-tech digital booth, aimed to create greater awareness among community members on the FCA's comprehensive services. It also highlighted key developments in the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy.

Held at the vibrant waterfront destination of Al Qana, community members of all ages were welcomed to try the digital platform through which they could select different scenarios - including bullying at school, emotional abuse, dysfunctional family situations, mental health issues and more.

Embarking on the digital journey and interacting with staff, individuals could learn about the wide-ranging family-centric services and solutions offered by the FCA.

The event was attended by engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the DCD, and Dr Al Mulla, among other top officials.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the DCD, underlined the unwavering commitment of the leadership to ensure a high quality of life for citizens and expat families.

He underscored that families are the“foundation” of society and a“pillar of sustainable development”, and this was what inspired the creation of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy.

“The strategy includes a range of initiatives and programmes that are designed to address the needs of youth, family, and the elderly, and will be implemented in cooperation with our esteemed partners,” Dr Al Khaili said.“Additionally, it will help support young people about to get married, and provide them with the necessary skills needed to establish successful families.”

